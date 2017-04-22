See All Clinical Psychologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Laura Loewenthal, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (8)
Overview

Dr. Laura Loewenthal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Loewenthal works at JAMES J LYNCH MD in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James J Lynch MD
    142 Joralemon St Ste 10F, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-3398

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Laura Loewenthal, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447458732
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Loewenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Loewenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loewenthal works at JAMES J LYNCH MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Loewenthal’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Loewenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loewenthal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loewenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loewenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

