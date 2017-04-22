Dr. Loewenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Loewenthal, PHD
Dr. Laura Loewenthal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
James J Lynch MD142 Joralemon St Ste 10F, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 670-3398
Dr. Laura Loewenthal is the best therapist I have ever had. she is attentive, upfront and genuine. It is hard to find a therapist that isn't afraid to talk to you like a person and not just a patient. She is capable of noticing the slightest changes, she adapts with and is able to get you to see things you thought you were never capable of seeing. I would urge people to book an appointment with her. Laura Loewenthal is one of the smartest woman i have ever met.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447458732
Dr. Loewenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
