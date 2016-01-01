Laura Lenard, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Lenard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Lenard, WHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Lenard, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Laura Lenard works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mint Hill OB/GYN - Physicians Plaza8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 302, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (704) 908-2990
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Lenard?
About Laura Lenard, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1043753312
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Lenard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Laura Lenard using Healthline FindCare.
Laura Lenard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Lenard works at
Laura Lenard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Lenard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Lenard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Lenard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.