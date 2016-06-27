Laura Leal, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Leal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Leal, FNP-BC
Overview
Laura Leal, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Locations
Desert Valley Family Medicine3225 S Alma School Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (505) 306-4666
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She takes the time needed to address my concerns. I will miss her.
About Laura Leal, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063729671
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Leal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Leal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Laura Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Leal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Leal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Leal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.