Laura Kripinski, ARNP

Family Medicine
Overview

Laura Kripinski, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forks, WA. 

Laura Kripinski works at Harrison HealthPartners Family Medical Center Forks in Forks, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Family Medical Center of Forks Incps
    461 G St, Forks, WA 98331

About Laura Kripinski, ARNP

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1770509242
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

