Laura Kramer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Laura Kramer works at South Dayton Family Physicians in Kettering, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.