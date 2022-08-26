Laura Kramer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Kramer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Kramer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Laura Kramer works at
Locations
South Dayton Family Physicians1525 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45429 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great provider that everyone would like to be to have.
About Laura Kramer, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1831675982
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON
