Laura Koon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Laura Koon works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.