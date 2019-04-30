See All Physicians Assistants in Richmond, VA
Laura Koon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Laura Koon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Laura Koon works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Creek Office
    1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 330-7840

  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Celiac Disease
Cholelithiasis
Constipation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 30, 2019
    Highly recommend!
    — Apr 30, 2019
    About Laura Koon, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386970747
    Education & Certifications

    • Duquesne University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Koon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Koon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Koon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Koon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Koon works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Laura Koon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Laura Koon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Koon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Koon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Koon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

