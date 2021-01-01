See All Counselors in Coral Springs, FL
Laura Kaplan, LMHC is a Counselor in Coral Springs, FL. 

Laura Kaplan works at Center For Psychological Wellness in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Center For Psychological Wellness
    11760 W Sample Rd Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 345-5644
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 01, 2021
    I can’t even begin to explain how Dr. Kaplan has helped this past year. She is what all therapists should strive to be. I’ve had a few experiences with other therapists that turned me off from getting help for years and years. I have truly found someone who acts like I matter and I know I will be a better person because of her! Highly recommend
    Rachel P. — Jan 01, 2021
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1548297286
    Laura Kaplan, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Kaplan works at Center For Psychological Wellness in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Laura Kaplan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Laura Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

