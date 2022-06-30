Laura Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Jacobs, MFTI
Overview
Laura Jacobs, MFTI is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Folsom, CA.
Locations
- 1 1024 Iron Point Rd Ste 1026, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (530) 903-0799
Ratings & Reviews
Laura has helped me change for the better. It’s not bad to have strong opinions as she knows what she stands for. She helped me get to the root of my anxiety and depression. We continue to work through things together. I recommend her 100%
About Laura Jacobs, MFTI
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1265838064
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laura Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Jacobs.
