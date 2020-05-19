Overview

Laura Ivey, PA-C is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Laura Ivey works at Coastal Rehabilitation Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.