Laura Ivey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Ivey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Ivey, PA-C
Overview
Laura Ivey, PA-C is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Laura Ivey works at
Locations
-
1
Independence Back Institute2800 Ashton Dr Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 794-8892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Ivey?
Laura was the first medical provider to listen to my pain issues and ask intelligent questions about what I was experiencing. Other medical providers had so far tried to tell me what I was feeling, amazingly. Laura got me on the road to reducing my pain so that I could do the physical therapy required to get the use of my hand and arm again. I'm so sorry to see that she moved to a new position, but I wish her well.
About Laura Ivey, PA-C
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- English
- 1578848735
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Unc At Wilmington
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Ivey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Ivey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Ivey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Ivey works at
8 patients have reviewed Laura Ivey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Ivey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Ivey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Ivey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.