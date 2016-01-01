Dr. Laura Huser, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Huser, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Huser, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Huser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anxiety Resource Center, LLC4425 N 24th St Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 604-9440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huser?
About Dr. Laura Huser, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1518984459
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huser works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.