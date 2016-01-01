See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flint, MI
Susan Hudson, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Susan Hudson, APN

Internal Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Susan Hudson, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from University Of Michigan At Flint.

Susan Hudson works at Oak Street Health Burton in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Burton
    3525 N Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 267-2651
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Hudson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Hudson, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Hudson, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Hudson to family and friends

    Susan Hudson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Hudson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Hudson, APN.

    About Susan Hudson, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1316590052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Michigan At Flint
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Hudson, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Hudson works at Oak Street Health Burton in Flint, MI. View the full address on Susan Hudson’s profile.

    Susan Hudson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Hudson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.