Dr. Laura Hickok, PHD
Dr. Laura Hickok, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chevy Chase, MD.
- 1 2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 915, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-2322
I was a patient of Dr Hickok’s for over 10 years where she worked with me through depression, anxiety, self esteem issues, relationship management issues and provided invaluable counsel while I was on a significant weight loss journey after bariatric surgery. She is collaborative, flexible and an advocate. I can’t recommend her more highly!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013107721
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Hickok has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickok. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickok.
