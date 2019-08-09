See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Laura Hickman, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Laura Hickman, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Arizona State University.

Laura Hickman works at Biltmore Psychology Services, PLLC Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Biltmore Psychology Services, PLLC Phoenix, AZ
    3747 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 (480) 779-7490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
    Aetna
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 09, 2019
    Laura is a wealth of information! She is kind, empathetic, energetic, smart. She has really helped our family and my 15 year old! I would recommend her and have recommended her. Telemedicine is an excellent option! I am thankful my daughter met her in person a few times but now it's so convenient to do Telemedicine. The great thing about Nurse Practitioners are they listen and truly care, and have years of experience!
    Candee — Aug 09, 2019
    About Laura Hickman, PMHNP

    Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1366866931
    Arizona State University
    University of Iowa
    Laura Hickman, PMHNP is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Laura Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Laura Hickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Laura Hickman works at Biltmore Psychology Services, PLLC Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ.

    8 patients have reviewed Laura Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

