Laura Hayes, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Hayes, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ringgold, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 479 Cotter St, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (706) 937-5180
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Laura Hayes, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477651917
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Laura Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.