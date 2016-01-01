See All Cardiologists in Columbia, SC
Laura Hawsey, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Laura Hawsey, NP

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Hawsey, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. 

Laura Hawsey works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III in Columbia, SC with other offices in Newberry, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III
    1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Newberry
    1830 Pondfield Rd Ste A2, Newberry, SC 29108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Hawsey?

    Photo: Laura Hawsey, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Hawsey, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Hawsey to family and friends

    Laura Hawsey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Hawsey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Hawsey, NP.

    About Laura Hawsey, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1568470003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Hawsey, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Hawsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Hawsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Hawsey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Hawsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Hawsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Hawsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.