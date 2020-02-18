See All Counselors in Colorado Springs, CO
Overview

Laura Harper, LPC is a Counselor in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Laura Harper works at The Neuro Assessment Centre in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neuroassessment Centre LLC
    6197 Lehman Dr Ste 105, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2020
    Laura is awesome! She has worked with my daughter for over a year and my daughter has changed leap and bounds in this time frame. I will recommend her to everyone!
    Samantha Baller — Feb 18, 2020
    About Laura Harper, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609197789
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Harper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Harper works at The Neuro Assessment Centre in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Laura Harper’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Laura Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

