See All Clinical Psychologists in Melbourne, FL
Laura Hall, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Laura Hall, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Hall, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. 

Laura Hall works at Laura Hall, Psy.D. in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura Hall, Psy.D.
    100 Rialto Pl, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 213-8763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mental Status Examination Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Hall?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Hall, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Hall, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Hall to family and friends

    Laura Hall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Hall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Hall, PSY.

    About Laura Hall, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801056742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Hall, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Hall works at Laura Hall, Psy.D. in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Laura Hall’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Laura Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Hall, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.