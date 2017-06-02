Laura Gunther-Maher, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Gunther-Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Gunther-Maher, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Gunther-Maher, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Folsom, CA.
Laura Gunther-Maher works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Gunther-Maher?
Laura is amazing! We have been seeing her since my 11 year old was 2. Take all three of my kiddos here and wouldn't want to go anywhere else. She's attentive and her attention to detail is amazing! She takes the time to thoroughly explains things and make sure we have covered everything even in a last min sick child appointment. My kids love her!
About Laura Gunther-Maher, NP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1982760559
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Gunther-Maher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Laura Gunther-Maher using Healthline FindCare.
Laura Gunther-Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Gunther-Maher works at
5 patients have reviewed Laura Gunther-Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Gunther-Maher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Gunther-Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Gunther-Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.