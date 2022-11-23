Laura Graham, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Graham, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Graham, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH.
Laura Graham works at
Locations
-
1
McLaren St. Luke's Internal Medicine5755 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 745-9175Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Graham?
Laura is professional, thorough., and caring
About Laura Graham, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1023089125
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Graham accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Graham works at
10 patients have reviewed Laura Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.