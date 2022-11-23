See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Maumee, OH
Laura Graham, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Graham, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. 

Laura Graham works at McLaren St. Luke's Internal Medicine in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren St. Luke's Internal Medicine
    5755 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 745-9175
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Laura is professional, thorough., and caring
    — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Laura Graham, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1023089125
    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Graham, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Graham works at McLaren St. Luke's Internal Medicine in Maumee, OH. View the full address on Laura Graham’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Laura Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

