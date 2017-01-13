See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Laura Garcia Icon-share Share Profile

Laura Garcia

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Garcia is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Emily Boegner, NP
Emily Boegner, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Christopher Englert, CRNP
Christopher Englert, CRNP
10 (38)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    3000 Falls Rd Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 837-5533

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Laura Garcia?

Jan 13, 2017
I know she is only a Nurse Practitioner, but I always call her Dr. Garcia. I do that to show the ultimate respect to her. In my personal opinion she is by far the best doctor in the world, and I tell her that every month that I have seen her. She truly cares about her patients, she has gone above and beyond on my behalf many times. And I cannot thank her enough for her dedication.
Donald Elliott in Catonsville, MD 21228 — Jan 13, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Laura Garcia
How would you rate your experience with Laura Garcia?
  • Likelihood of recommending Laura Garcia to family and friends

Laura Garcia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Laura Garcia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Garcia.

About Laura Garcia

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316356215
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Laura Garcia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Laura Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Garcia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Laura Garcia?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.