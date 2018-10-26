See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sacramento, CA
Laura Garces, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (4)
Overview

Laura Garces, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1015 23rd St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 967-0344
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2018
    Very helpful. Gave me tools to use. I would strongly recommend her.
    About Laura Garces, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295849750
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Garces has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Garces has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Laura Garces. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Garces.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Garces, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Garces appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

