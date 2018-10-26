Laura Garces has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Garces, MFT
Overview
Laura Garces, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1015 23rd St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 967-0344
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful. Gave me tools to use. I would strongly recommend her.
About Laura Garces, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Garces accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Garces has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Laura Garces. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Garces.
