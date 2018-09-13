See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Laura Gandy, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Laura Gandy, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Laura Gandy works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 13, 2018
Laura Gandy is a breath of fresh air!!!! My visit was AMAZING!!!! She was caring, thorough and very attentive!!! I am blessed to have met her!!!!
Gwendolyn Lewis in Las Vegas, NV — Sep 13, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Laura Gandy, APN
About Laura Gandy, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871564351
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Laura Gandy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Laura Gandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura Gandy works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Laura Gandy’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Laura Gandy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Gandy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Gandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Gandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

