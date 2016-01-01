See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Laura Galindez, LCSW

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Laura Galindez, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Laura Galindez works at Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion
    2301 N 29th St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 444-7510
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Laura Galindez, LCSW
    About Laura Galindez, LCSW

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1346805728
