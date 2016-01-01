See All Neuropsychologists in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD

Neuropsychology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida / Shands Medical Center.

Dr. Frakey works at East Bay Neurology in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Bay Neurology
    333 School St Ste 216, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 722-7300
  2. 2
    Gasper Neurology, LTD
    900 Reservoir Ave, Providence, RI 02910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 714-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD Testing
Memory Evaluation
Neuropsychological Testing
ADHD Testing
Memory Evaluation
Neuropsychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Frakey?

    Photo: Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frakey to family and friends

    Dr. Frakey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Frakey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD.

    About Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720260805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frakey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frakey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frakey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frakey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frakey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frakey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.