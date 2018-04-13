Dr. Laura Fadell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Fadell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Fadell, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
Dr. Fadell works at
Locations
-
1
Bloomfield Consulting, PLLC300 E Long Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 792-2104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fadell?
Laura Fadell is wonderful! She is very caring but yet she isn't afraid to correct your unhealthy thinking patterns. She has really made a big difference in my life. I will forever be grateful.
About Dr. Laura Fadell, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1184738676
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadell works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.