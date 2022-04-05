Laura Erhardt, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Erhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Erhardt, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Erhardt, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brookfield, CT.
Laura Erhardt works at
Locations
Psychotherapy Associates of Western Connecticut246 Federal Rd Ste C24, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 740-2595
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Laura and found her services to be exactly what my family needed in the way of constructive and effective counseling. I will definitely recommend Laura .
About Laura Erhardt, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1962565622
Laura Erhardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Erhardt accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Erhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Laura Erhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Erhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Erhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Erhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.