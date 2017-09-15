Laura Dumont has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Dumont, LPC
Overview
Laura Dumont, LPC is a Counselor in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1181 N El Dorado Pl Ste 310, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 820-0864
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Laura is marvelous and helped me with some issues. So grateful!!!
About Laura Dumont, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932197472
Frequently Asked Questions
