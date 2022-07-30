Dr. Laura Demarzo, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Demarzo, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Laura Demarzo, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hillsborough, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 491 Amwell Rd Bldg 1, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 431-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
It's a very well-run, friendly, helpful group practice. My children can be seen by child therapists and you can use other therapists for family, individual and couples work. It is very nice to get everything done in one place. They take some insurance and offer to do billing. They also help you with resources in the area. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Laura Demarzo, ED.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255372603
Frequently Asked Questions
