Laura Da Silva, LPC

Counseling
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Da Silva, LPC is a Counselor in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.

Laura Da Silva works at Lighthouse Counseling Services, Sandy, UT in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lighthouse Counseling Services, Sandy, UT
    123 E Main St, Sandy, UT 84070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 237-4943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2017
    Laura Da Silva is excellent in what she does. She is perfessional and very skilled in her practice. She has a lot of knowledge and experience. My husband and I will continue to refer people to her.
    Photo: Laura Da Silva, LPC
    About Laura Da Silva, LPC

    • Counseling
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1407116833
    Education & Certifications

    • Department Of Child and Family Services
    • University of Phoenix
    • Utah State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Da Silva, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Da Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Da Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Da Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Da Silva works at Lighthouse Counseling Services, Sandy, UT in Sandy, UT. View the full address on Laura Da Silva’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Laura Da Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Da Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Da Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Da Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

