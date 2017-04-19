Laura Da Silva, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Da Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Da Silva, LPC
Offers telehealth
Laura Da Silva, LPC is a Counselor in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.
Lighthouse Counseling Services, Sandy, UT123 E Main St, Sandy, UT 84070 Directions (385) 237-4943
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Laura Da Silva is excellent in what she does. She is perfessional and very skilled in her practice. She has a lot of knowledge and experience. My husband and I will continue to refer people to her.
- Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1407116833
- Department Of Child and Family Services
- University of Phoenix
- Utah State University
Laura Da Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Da Silva accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Laura Da Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Laura Da Silva speaks Portuguese.
14 patients have reviewed Laura Da Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Da Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Da Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.