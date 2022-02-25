See All Clinical Psychologists in Riverside, CA
Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT

Clinical Psychology
4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT is a Clinical Psychologist in Riverside, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3590 Central Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Cueva-Miller?

    Feb 25, 2022
    Dr. Cueva-Miller has been the best therapist I’ve ever had. I felt heard and understood. She helped me broaden my perspective not by telling me to do this, this, and this, but led me to insight, while she provided the information and tools to help me change. I never felt I was being talked at; rather, she saw me and talked to me in a way that got through profoundly. It took time to learn how to use some skills because of their novelty; I needed reinforcement. She practiced with me during sessions. She gave effortless patience, encouragement when needed. When I moved away from the area, the impactful sessions led to much growth in healthy coping skills. She helped me get to a point where I needed therapy less and less, but I continued because I enjoyed the cathartic release of mental fallacies by talking it through. Overall, she taught me “tools” that helped me manage life’s struggles outside of therapy and with a generous amount of compassion and grace. I’m grateful—very grateful.
    — Feb 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Cueva-Miller to family and friends

    Laura Cueva-Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Cueva-Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT.

    About Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629094057
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Cueva-Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Laura Cueva-Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Cueva-Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Cueva-Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Cueva-Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.