Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Crowe, OD
Overview
Dr. Laura Crowe, OD is an Optometrist in Bartlett, TN.
Dr. Crowe works at
Locations
-
1
Bartlett Vision Clinic6600 Stage Rd Ste 144, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 377-9588
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowe?
I had not gone to an optometrist in years. The receptionist confirmed my appointment in a timely manner, was courteous and helpful in completing the necessary medical documents. The wait was not unreasonable. I went in for pre testing and the technician explained what she needed to do and the equipment that was being used. She gave easy to follow instructions on what I needed to do. Those procedures did not take a long time. I was taken to an examination room and the technician explained what she was doing before the doctor came in. Dr. Crowe was pleasant and explained what she was doing and what I needed to do. This did not take a long time to complete. Dr Crowe explained what she would be doing with the information gained and I went to try frames. I was shown several sample frames,and assisted in choosing the best for me and my needs. The office visit was not overly long and the Dr and all that assisted were professional and courteous. I got glasses and corrected my vision
About Dr. Laura Crowe, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790710226
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowe works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.