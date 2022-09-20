See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bartlett, TN
Dr. Laura Crowe, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Crowe, OD

Optometry
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Crowe, OD is an Optometrist in Bartlett, TN. 

Dr. Crowe works at Bartlett Vision Clinic in Bartlett, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neil Aronov, OD
Dr. Neil Aronov, OD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. John Wise, OD
Dr. John Wise, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Claudia Moise, OD
Dr. Claudia Moise, OD
8 (15)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Bartlett Vision Clinic
    6600 Stage Rd Ste 144, Bartlett, TN 38134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 377-9588
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crowe?

    Sep 20, 2022
    I had not gone to an optometrist in years. The receptionist confirmed my appointment in a timely manner, was courteous and helpful in completing the necessary medical documents. The wait was not unreasonable. I went in for pre testing and the technician explained what she needed to do and the equipment that was being used. She gave easy to follow instructions on what I needed to do. Those procedures did not take a long time. I was taken to an examination room and the technician explained what she was doing before the doctor came in. Dr. Crowe was pleasant and explained what she was doing and what I needed to do. This did not take a long time to complete. Dr Crowe explained what she would be doing with the information gained and I went to try frames. I was shown several sample frames,and assisted in choosing the best for me and my needs. The office visit was not overly long and the Dr and all that assisted were professional and courteous. I got glasses and corrected my vision
    Darrell — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laura Crowe, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Crowe, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crowe to family and friends

    Dr. Crowe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crowe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Crowe, OD.

    About Dr. Laura Crowe, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790710226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowe works at Bartlett Vision Clinic in Bartlett, TN. View the full address on Dr. Crowe’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laura Crowe, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.