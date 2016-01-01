Laura Cifarelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Cifarelli, APRN
Overview
Laura Cifarelli, APRN is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St Fl 4, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (475) 210-7002
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group205 Sub Way Ste 101, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 874-1512
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Laura Cifarelli, APRN
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1578107017
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY
