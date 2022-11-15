See All Nurse Practitioners in Mcallen, TX
Laura Carrillo

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Laura Carrillo is a Nurse Practitioner in Mcallen, TX. 

Laura Carrillo works at South Texas Women & Children in Mcallen, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florencia Perez MD PA
    5505 N McColl Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 683-8100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 15, 2022
She is now at Compassionate care Family clinic. 4430 S McColl
Daniel Garces — Nov 15, 2022
Photo: Laura Carrillo
About Laura Carrillo

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013578855
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Laura Carrillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura Carrillo works at South Texas Women & Children in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Laura Carrillo’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Laura Carrillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Carrillo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Carrillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Carrillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
