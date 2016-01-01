Laura Carney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Carney, APRN
Overview
Laura Carney, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Laura Carney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedars Medical Center1400 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 325-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Carney?
About Laura Carney, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861035834
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Carney works at
Laura Carney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.