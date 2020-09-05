Laura Cahoe, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Cahoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Cahoe, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Cahoe, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Laura Cahoe works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Immediate Care Center - Tyler Retail Village12615 Taylorsville Rd Ste A, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 261-1595
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful PCP. Strong nursing background and good office staff. I have been seeing her for 2 years and I will always choose a APRN for my provider (probably my bias from being in nursing though ha)
About Laura Cahoe, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437699030
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Cahoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Cahoe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Cahoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Cahoe works at
3 patients have reviewed Laura Cahoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Cahoe.
