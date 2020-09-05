See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Laura Cahoe, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Cahoe, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Laura Cahoe works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Immediate Care Center - Tyler Retail Village
    12615 Taylorsville Rd Ste A, Louisville, KY 40299 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 261-1595
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Laura Cahoe, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437699030
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Cahoe, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Cahoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Cahoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Cahoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Cahoe works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Laura Cahoe’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Laura Cahoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Cahoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Cahoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Cahoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

