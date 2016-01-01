Laura Burgstahler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Burgstahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Burgstahler, PA-C
Laura Burgstahler, PA-C is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Laura Burgstahler works at
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1659891778
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Laura Burgstahler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Laura Burgstahler using Healthline FindCare.
Laura Burgstahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Burgstahler works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Burgstahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Burgstahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.