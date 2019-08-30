Dr. Brockbank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Brockbank, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Brockbank, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1399 S 700 E Ste 7, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Directions (801) 483-3068
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brockbank?
Laura has helped me through trauma and family relationship issues from my teen years into adulthood. She is very open and provides a safe and comfortable place to share your feelings. I highly recommend her to anyone needing professional help with an extensive trauma history, family issues, and poor coping skills.
About Dr. Laura Brockbank, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1780720888
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brockbank accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brockbank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brockbank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brockbank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brockbank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brockbank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.