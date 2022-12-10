Laura Bottomley-Brown, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Bottomley-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Bottomley-Brown, FNP
Overview
Laura Bottomley-Brown, FNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Petoskey, MI.
Laura Bottomley-Brown works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 598-8003Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Cheboygan810 S Main St, Cheboygan, MI 49721 Directions (248) 833-8161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Most of my life, I've had a lot of moles and skin problems, I received excellent care. Knowledgeable, professional. She was thorough. She made sure the biopsies weren't uncomfortable. I felt very comfortable. Impressed by the entire staff! I am looking forward to continue with provider helping me with my skin issues. Thank you so much.
About Laura Bottomley-Brown, FNP
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1568947596
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Bottomley-Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Laura Bottomley-Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Laura Bottomley-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
66 patients have reviewed Laura Bottomley-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Bottomley-Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Bottomley-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Bottomley-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.