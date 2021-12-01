Laura Bothe, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Bothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Bothe, CRNP
Overview
Laura Bothe, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MD.
Laura Bothe works at
Locations
Zaneb Beams MD FAAP10794 HICKORY RIDGE RD, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 832-9260
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Laura was very understanding and listened to my concerns. She made me feel very comfortable. Highly recommend.
About Laura Bothe, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396393955
Laura Bothe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Bothe accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Bothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Laura Bothe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Bothe.
