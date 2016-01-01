See All Psychologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Laura Beamer, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Laura Beamer, PHD

Psychology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laura Beamer, PHD is a Psychologist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Beamer works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beamer?

    Photo: Dr. Laura Beamer, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laura Beamer, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beamer to family and friends

    Dr. Beamer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beamer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laura Beamer, PHD.

    About Dr. Laura Beamer, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417415928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Beamer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beamer works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Beamer’s profile.

    Dr. Beamer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beamer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.