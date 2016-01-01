See All Audiology Technology in Augusta, GA
Laura Barber, AUD is an Audiology in Augusta, GA. 

Laura Barber works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
About Laura Barber, AUD

  • Audiology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1063661791
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

