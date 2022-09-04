Laura Barbee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Barbee, CNP
Offers telehealth
Laura Barbee, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-2120
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been seeing Laura for over a year. Appointments are convenient and she takes the time to actually talk/listen to me. Very competent and empathetic. I would definitely recommend her.
About Laura Barbee, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255607552
Laura Barbee accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Barbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laura Barbee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Barbee.
