Laura Baehnman, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wautoma, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Milwaukee and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca.



Laura Baehnman works at ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma in Wautoma, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.