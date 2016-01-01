See All Family Doctors in Wautoma, WI
Laura Baehnman, APNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Laura Baehnman, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wautoma, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Milwaukee and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca.

Laura Baehnman works at ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma in Wautoma, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma
    N2934 Highway 22, Wautoma, WI 54982 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4525
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Laura Baehnman, APNP

    • Family Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1700195567
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Milwaukee
    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca

