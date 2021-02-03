Laura Bach, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Bach, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Laura Bach, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Durham, NC.
Laura Bach works at
Sevenhill Associates P.A.5318 Nc Highway 55, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 544-4300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I used them maybe two years Ago about now. I've had huge anxiety issues and have had a hard time finding anything to help. She was very quick to listen to what I had to say even when I told her that I thought some of her ideas were no good. I had so many lazy doctors hand me one thing and say try it a few months and wouldn't listen to a thing I said. She was willing to go in a bunch of different directions until something worked. The organization in the office was awful though. I wish she had someone to run things better when I was there. Getting a refill when I screwed up scheduling was like pulling teeth.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1437263720
