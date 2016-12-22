Dr. Laura Artiles, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Artiles, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Artiles, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Artiles works at
Locations
-
1
Laura M. Artiles Phd PA10300 SW 72nd St Ste 153, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 212-1399
- 2 7100 SW 99th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 270-3737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Artiles?
She was great and made me feel very comfortable, very understanding. I felt I could speak to her about anything and that was only my first visit. I will start seeing her more often because I know she can make a world off difference in my lifestyle. However, she's pretty hard to contact and I can't find an email for her. Maybe since it's my first visit, I don't know the ropes yet. I highly recommend her and will update my experience with her on a monthly basis.
About Dr. Laura Artiles, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1659485605
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Artiles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Artiles accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Artiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Artiles works at
Dr. Artiles speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Artiles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artiles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.