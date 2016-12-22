See All Psychologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Laura Artiles, PHD

Psychology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Artiles, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Artiles works at Laura M. Artiles Phd PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laura M. Artiles Phd PA
    10300 SW 72nd St Ste 153, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 212-1399
    7100 SW 99th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 270-3737

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 22, 2016
    She was great and made me feel very comfortable, very understanding. I felt I could speak to her about anything and that was only my first visit. I will start seeing her more often because I know she can make a world off difference in my lifestyle. However, she's pretty hard to contact and I can't find an email for her. Maybe since it's my first visit, I don't know the ropes yet. I highly recommend her and will update my experience with her on a monthly basis.
    john in Miami, FL — Dec 22, 2016
    About Dr. Laura Artiles, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659485605
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Artiles, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Artiles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Artiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Artiles works at Laura M. Artiles Phd PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Artiles’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Artiles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artiles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

