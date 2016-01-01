See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Diamond Springs, CA
Laura Arevalo, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Arevalo, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Diamond Springs, CA. 

Laura Arevalo works at Karuna Counseling & Mediation Center in Diamond Springs, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kathleen S. Young, LMFT
    4224 Fowler Ln Ste 201, Diamond Springs, CA 95619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 363-8896
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Laura Arevalo, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1639236912
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

