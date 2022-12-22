See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Laura Alcantar, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Laura Alcantar, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Laura Alcantar works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blum Health
    2150 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 490-7491
  2. 2
    Blum Health
    600 Sunland Park Dr Ste 1-400, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 490-7491
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Laura Alcantar is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but she is also lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient. The office staff is equally enjoyable & professional, making the experience there even more pleasurable. I highly recommend Laura.
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Photo: Laura Alcantar, FNP-C
    About Laura Alcantar, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417346693
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Alcantar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Alcantar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Alcantar works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Laura Alcantar’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Laura Alcantar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Alcantar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Alcantar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Alcantar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

