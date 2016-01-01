Laura Adkins, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Adkins, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Adkins, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Laura Adkins works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Huntersville14330 Oakhill Park Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2623
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Adkins?
About Laura Adkins, FNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1245793546
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Adkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Laura Adkins using Healthline FindCare.
Laura Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Adkins works at
Laura Adkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Adkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.