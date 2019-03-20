Latoya Kearney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Latoya Kearney
Overview
Latoya Kearney is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.
Latoya Kearney works at
Locations
-
1
Sentara Behavioral Health Specialists - First Colonial Road1020 First Colonial Rd Ste A, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-1850
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring explain everything she is doing. Very knowledgeable about things happening to her patients The entire TMG office beautiful
About Latoya Kearney
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861856577
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University, B.S., Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Latoya Kearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Latoya Kearney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Latoya Kearney.
