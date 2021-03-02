Latoya Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Latoya Jackson
Overview
Latoya Jackson is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL.
Latoya Jackson works at
Locations
-
1
One Place Psychiatric Care, LLC1500 N University Dr Ste 202, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 546-3142
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Latoya Jackson?
I been to many doctors in her profession and she is warm professional n knowledgeable. Not just for the money. She is one of a kind
About Latoya Jackson
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538512017
Frequently Asked Questions
Latoya Jackson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Latoya Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Latoya Jackson works at
2 patients have reviewed Latoya Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Latoya Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Latoya Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Latoya Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.